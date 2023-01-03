Karl Shallowhorn with Mental Health Advocates of WNY, joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about mental health during difficult times. The world watched as Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field on January 2nd and there will no doubt be trauma behind it. Who can you reach out if you need someone to talk to?

Karl encourages everyone to reach out for help if they need it and assures us that there is no shame in doing so. Finding people in your life that you can talk to is very important along with allowing yourself to unplug from social media can help relieve stress. He explained how the constant funnel of information received from social media can add to stress.

For more information, please visit their website at: mhawny.org/