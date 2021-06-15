Watch
AM Buffalo

Actions

Memorial ride and fundraiser

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 11:34:03-04

There is a memorial ride and fundraiser on Saturday, June 19th. The Motorcycle Riding Group of Combat Veterans between age 25 to 75 is holding the fundraising event to benefit Veterans suffering with PTSD.

If you don’t have a motorcycle it is okay. You can attend the after party at Solidays on Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road in Niagara Falls. There will basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, food & drink and music. All of the donations raised go directly to help veterans.

For more information you can visit the Combat Vets Association by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong