There is a memorial ride and fundraiser on Saturday, June 19th. The Motorcycle Riding Group of Combat Veterans between age 25 to 75 is holding the fundraising event to benefit Veterans suffering with PTSD.

If you don’t have a motorcycle it is okay. You can attend the after party at Solidays on Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road in Niagara Falls. There will basket raffles, 50/50 drawings, food & drink and music. All of the donations raised go directly to help veterans.

For more information you can visit the Combat Vets Association by clicking here.

