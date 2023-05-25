Memorial Day Weekend: a time to really dig into your garden

This is the biggest weekend of the year when it comes to planting your garden. The experts at Lavocat's Family Greenhouse & Nursery say landscaping and landscaping design is a great place to start.

Now is the time to get into your garden beds, do your mulching and weeding. It’s also time to assess any damage to your shrubs: What can you save? What needs to be pulled? Start trimming and replacing.

Do not overpower your house. You want to have a good mix of evergreens, deciduous, grasses, smaller shrubs, perennials, and annuals for flower power.

Annuals are one and done. You may be able to nurse them inside your house during the winter. Just remember when you are picking out your plants you pick out the ones that thrive in full sun, partial sun, or shade.

When it comes to veggies, plant in a combination of soil, peat moss, and compost. Two of the easiest veggies to grow are tomatoes and green peppers.

Now let’s talk perennials. The experts at Lavocat's Family Greenhouse & Nursery remind us that these plants come back every year. Look for the informational tags they will tell you how big it will get, spacing, light, soil, and sometimes watering.

Finally, let’s discuss hanging baskets. There are four things you should do to keep those hanging baskets thriving and not dying.

1. Water (check your basket everyday)

2. Fertilize once a week

3. Deadheading (if necessary)

4. Trim your basket (if necessary)

Everyone has a reason to be in the garden! So, dig in and play.

Lavocat’s has been in business since 1980. You can jump online to learn more.