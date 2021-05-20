Melinda’s Garden Moment with Fun Plants for Kids

Eyeballs, brains, firecrackers and popcorn can help persuade the youngsters in your life to start gardening.

These plants add a bit of fun and possibly some gruesome beauty to any garden or container.

Just give the popcorn cassia a gentle pet for a whiff of popcorn. Or sniff the flowers and the peanut butter fragrance will have you craving a PB and J.

The unique fruit of the balloon plant will capture the attention of gardeners of all ages. This tropical member of the milkweed family can be grown as an annual in cold areas.

Include cuphea varieties like those known as firecracker plants. The unique blooms blend nicely with other annuals and help attract hummingbirds as well as children to the garden.

Generate thoughts of Halloween with the eyeball plant, some crested celosia whose flowers resemble brains and a candy corn vine with flowers named for that fall treat.

