Melinda’s Garden Moment – the best hydrangeas for your garden

Add summer blooms to your landscape with the help of hydrangeas

Brighten the shade, add structure and summer blooms to a mixed border or create a privacy screen with the help of one of the many hydrangea varieties.

Use Annabelle-type hydrangea in mixed shrub borders, perennials plantings, woodland gardens and to brighten shady spots in the landscape. Grow this adaptable plant in partial shade and moist rich well-drained soil.

You’ll find panicle hydrangea varieties from 2 to 10 feet tall. Their large cone-shaped flowers appear mid to late summer, starting out white and fading to pink and then brown.

Bigleaf hydrangeas are the colorful hydrangeas that have been mainstays of southern gardens. Repeat blooming varieties allow northern gardeners to enjoy their pink blooms in alkaline soil and blue blossoms in acidic soil. Grow bigleaf hydrangeas in moist well-drained soil in a location that receives full sun with some afternoon shade.

For more information go to melindamyers.com.

