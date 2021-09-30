Melinda’s Garden Moment – planting garlic

Lower your blood pressure and cholesterol, fight heart disease, boost your immune system, and add a bit of flavor to your meals by growing your own garlic.

Purchase firm healthy bulbs of garlic. Each bulb contains a dozen or more cloves. The larger the clove you plant the bigger the bulb you’ll harvest.

Plant cloves in fall about 6 weeks before the ground freezes in cold climates and early winter in warmer regions. Garlic needs about 6 to 8 weeks of cool temperatures below 40 degrees for the shoot and bulb to develop.

Plant individual cloves about 6 inches apart with the pointed side up and the base of the clove 2 to 3 inches below the soil surface, in a sunny well-drained location.

Mulch the soil with weed-free straw or evergreen boughs after the ground freezes, if you are gardening in an area with cold winters.

