Melinda’s Garden Moment - Low maintenance cut flower garden

Fill a few spaces, garden beds and containers with easy care flowers to cut and enjoy in bouquets and arrangements.

The All America Selections winner, Queeny Lime Orange Zinnia can easily be started from seed in the garden. For earlier bloom, sow seeds indoors several weeks before the last spring frost.

The compact Victoria Salvia provides vertical accent in gardens and containers and makes a great fresh cut or dried flower.

The taller stems of Blue Horizon ageratum makes this variety easy to combine with other summer and fall bloomers.

The cascading flowers of Dreadlocks amaranth add unique form and texture to the garden and flower arrangements.

Angelonia is delicate in appearance but its heat and drought tolerance makes it a great option for busy gardeners.

Wire the stems of Tithonia for added support before placing them in the vase.

