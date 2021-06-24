Melinda’s Garden Moment - Grow your own herbs for tea

Relax away the stress of the day with a cup of tea brewed from freshly picked herbs you grew in your garden or containers.

We’re using several colorful pots with drainage holes of course to create this tea garden.

The attractive and fragrant pineapple sage is the focal point of the largest pot with sweet marjoram cascading over the edge. I tucked in some stevia. This natural sweetener is a perfect partner for hot or cold tea and other beverages.

I’ve teamed up bee balm used in Oswego tea with mint. Peppermint is great for fighting inflammation, helping with digestion and much more. But the vigorous mints are bullies, crowding out nearby timid plants and quickly taking over a garden bed so they need to be contained

Give lavender a pet or take a sip of lavender tea to help you relax. Enjoy the fresh flavor and fragrance of its partner lemon thyme.

