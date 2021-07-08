Melinda’s Garden Moment - Fun garden edging ideas

Dress up your garden beds, keep plants in bounds, and curb weeds from infiltrating the garden with fun and attractive edging.

Lids of pots and pans purchased at various thrift shops and yard sales provide a unique boundary for a garden bed.

Old garden benches can find a second life in your garden.

Inverted blue wine bottles invite you down a path. They create a physical edge for the garden.

The headboard of an old junior bed is a focal point in this garden and support for the surrounding tall perennials.

Parts of an old tractor mark the edge of this garden while preserving a bit of history.

Old chairs are a popular planter, but how about converting one or more into a support for tall plants within or at the edge of a garden bed.

And don’t discard that old bowling ball. Collect several from friends to create a fun garden edge.

