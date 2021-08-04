Mel visits the Cattaraugus County Fair

The Cattaraugus County Fair is a one price fair. Nell Fellows, secretary of the Cattaraugus County Fair says your $12 gate admission gets you into the fair, unlimited midway rides and they all kinds of awesome ground shows like sea lion splash, Swifty’s swine racing pigs, a chainsaw carver who carves all day long, awesome vendors and lots of fair food.

Elissa King, Cattaraugus County Fair 4-H tells Mel all she needs to do to get her cow ready for the fair. The cool thing about the fair is the food and the rides and all of that but a big part of it is the agriculture and people showing off their animals and showing what our local farms can do. Nell Fellows says we are an agricultural fair; we are called the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society and we are the promoters and owners of this fair and when you come down to it, it is what our main goal is. From morning until night every day, you can see horses, cows, pigs, goats, sheep, every sort of animal, of all shape and size. There are wonderful displays in the domestic building, agriculture products and handmade products and food, all with blue ribbons.

There are also grandstand events going on. Tonight, and tomorrow night they have a couple of happenings. Tonight is Jordan Davis and Jake Hoot and tomorrow is Justin Moore she says tickets are available for the shows. On Friday night and Saturday afternoon, they have a monster truck rally in front of the Grandstand, and Saturday night the big rig truck pull.

When you are at the Cattaraugus County Fair you will be able to see Oakley the tree man. He is in the middle of the midway every day at 2pm 4pm and 6pm.

The Cattaraugus County Fair is taking place now through Saturday.

For more information visit Cattarauguscofair.com

