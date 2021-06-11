Mel visits Buffalo Cigars

It is time to discover Buffalo Cigars. Mel met up with Joey Eusanio, the manager of the Orchard Park location. Joey shows Mel their humidor. They keep everything in there at the perfect humidity which is very important to the freshness and taste of the cigars. There are over 100,000 cigars from all across the world. Joey says they try to have everything they can to satisfy everyone.

How do you know what is the best cigar to buy? Joey says we all have different tastes and they have ones for different palettes. He says whether you want something smooth or something with a little pepper, there is something for everyone.

They even roll their own cigars. Joey says Nicholas has been there for a couple of years and he rolls cigars there. He tells us you can get cigars rolled a day or two ago, a week ago up to a couple of years ago and they have quite a good stock of his cigars.

Does age make a difference with cigars? Joey says it does matter. Sometimes they say the longer it sets the more flavor it has and the better the cigar is and some people like them fresh off the table.

Buffalo Cigars also has a private club here at the Orchard Park location and the Amherst location has a private club attached to it. Every month they have a membership party with live music, food and drink specials, and cigar specials. Joey says it’s a great time to hang out if you are a member also a great time to check it out if you aren’t.

Buffalo Cigars Fest is Saturday, September 18th. Joey says they have over 30 vendors, thousands of cigars, live music all day as well as food and drinks.

For more information on Buffalo Cigars click here.

716-674-PUFF (7833)

