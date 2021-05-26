Mel talks with Alfonso Ribeiro

Mel wanted to know if Alfonso Ribeiro watches funny videos when he is chilling out. He says when he’s just hanging out and chilling, they are typically in the backyard playing sports and being physical and being in their actual present life. He says during the beginning of the pandemic he and his family bought an RV and traveled most of the country. He goes on to say that’s probably why they don’t have a lot of videos of them on the show because they don’t have phones in their hands all the time; they are constantly doing stuff that would get them on the show but they never get to film it. Alfonso says they love other people who continue to have their phones on them and continue to film themselves.

Every week America’s Funniest Home Videos gives away $10,000. If you want to get your videos on the show there is an app that you can put on your phone where you can transfer the videos right from your phone straight to the producers in Hollywood.

