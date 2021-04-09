Mel receives surprise birthday wishes

This Sunday is Mel Camps birthday. She received some special birthday wishes. Happy Birthday from your work family and your family and friends in Australia.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:33:39-04
This Sunday is Mel Camps birthday. She received some special birthday wishes. Happy Birthday from your work family and your family and friends in Australia.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.