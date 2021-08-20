Mel checks out the camels at the Erie County Fair

Mel is with the camels at the Erie County Fair where every day is hump day. She is with Ryan from Camel Kingdom. He says America’s show camels are in the house this year at the Erie County Fair and they are hanging out the ships of the desert, the biggest stars. Some of the camels are rare breed camels. They have snow white camels and a rare spotted blue eye camel. There are only about 100 of the spotted blue eye camels in the United States and only 1,000 in the entire world. Ryan says camels are domesticated created and have been in the U.S. for many, many years working with people for many, many years. He says camels are a very intelligent

For more information about the Erie County Fair visit ecfair.org

