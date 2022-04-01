Watch
Mel Camp ambushes WYRK’s Kadie Daye

Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 01, 2022
2022-04-01

Today, Mel heads over to WYRK and ambushes Kadie Daye. She is tasting Yakult for the first time. Kadie says it’s really good and says I don’t know what it tastes like; it’s sweet and fruity, kind of. She and Mel agree it has a sherbet taste.

Yakult is the world’s leading probiotic beverage. It was created in Japan in 1935. Today, Yakult is made in California and sold in 40 countries and regions around the world.

You can find Yakult at your local Wegmans or Walmart.

For more information go to yakultusa.com

