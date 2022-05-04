Mel and Emily’s Nerd Alert for May

Here are the big events happening in the month of May. Today May 4th be with you; that’s right today is Star Wars Day. Get into the fun and celebrate everything Star Wars holiday. Emily says today is the day the Star Wars franchise will likely make big announcements and release dates for projects that they have been working on for some time so make sure to keep your ears and eyes open for that information to drop.

Emily says this Saturday, May 7th is a big day for comic book nerds. It is free comic book day and it is safe to bet that all the local comic stores are not only giving away free comic books, but hosting special events and featuring local, national and international renowned artists.

Just a few locations that have confirmed “Free comic Book Day” events are Queen City Bookstore on Main Street in North Buffalo, and Cosmic Comics on Union Road in Cheektowaga, Dave and Adams Store on Sheridan Drive near Transit in Williamsville and also in Williamsville on East Spring Street. Check out 1811 Comics above Sweet Jenny’s

Also, on May 7th fans of the Buffalo Ghostbusters and the Superheroes of the Justice League of Western New York can check them out at a local event. They are making an appearance at the opening day parade of the Mel Ott Little League in Amherst. The parade starts bright and early at 8:30 am Saturday morning at Sweet Home Middle School.

Are you the kind of person who geeks out over superstitions? Prepare yourself. The 13th of May just happens to be Friday the 13th.

If you celebrate being sub-par and love big competition, on a small scare, there’s a big day on the way just for you. May 14th is Mini Golf Day!

Emily says one of the nerdiest holidays of the year is coming up! Mel says May 8th is Mother’s Day and without moms, no nerds would exist so thanks Mom.

If you are looking for a nerdy place to take mom for Mother’s Day, why not visit a museum. May 18th is International Museum Day.

Do you have a favorite museum you love to support? Mel says make sure you share it with us on social, we would love to know where you geek out.

Saturday, May 21st, Buffalo’s Best Batman is back at it again, helping collect money and food donations for FeedMore WNY! The 2nd Annual Superhero Food Drive is happening from 10am to 2pm at Dash’s Market on Hertel. It is hosted by The Mura Law Group. Emily says, I’m told there will be some super surprise guest, so make sure to bring the kiddos.\

Also, on May 21st one of the biggest, most celebrated Buffalo Nerd event is back….Buffalo Comicon. It is from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, May 21st at a new location in the TOPS Plaza at George Urban Boulevard and Union Road in Cheektowaga. Come in costume because eight of the best dressed cosplayers will walk away with some cash. You can get tickets for Buffalo Comicon now on Eventbrite.com.

And what better way to chill out and relax on your own after all the fun at Buffalo Comicon than to play a nice calming game of solitaire. That’s right National Solitaire Day is Sunday, May 22nd.

Emily says May 25th is the Nerdiest holiday of the year…Geek Pride Day. It started in Spain 16 years ago to promote geek culture and now is celebrated all over the world. Emily says to grab that towel and wave it! She says if you are a geek, you will know exactly what I am talking about.