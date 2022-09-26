Meet the creator and producer of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

If you have a little one at home, you’re probably familiar with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. It’s the number one animated series for preschoolers on PBS Kids and first spin-off of the groundbreaking Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The program is celebrating its tenth anniversary. AM Buffalo spoke with the creator and producer of this show to find out what’s in store for Daniel and his friends this year.

When asked how does it feel to have you show reach so many audiences? Angela C. Santomero, creator and executive producer says, “It feels amazing and l love to meet those kids who grew on the show because I bet your thirteen-year-old can solve all of her problems and do it with a smile on her face as Daniel would.”

Chris Loggins, supervising producer says, “The sixth season just premiered and we kicked off, back in the summer with a big movie event on PBS Kids where Daniel went to a new neighborhood and met a new friend Juan Carlos. It turned out to be one of the best performing specials on PBS Kids in quite some time, so we were happy to hear that.”

Chris shares that they are looking forward to all the rest of the big new experiences, social stories, emotional feelings that they are covering in season six and says there is a lot to look forward to.