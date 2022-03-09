Meet Stephanie from Hamburg Mutts for Freedom

Rescue dog Stephanie came from Georgia where she was hit by a car and was set to be euthanized before being saved by Hamburg Mutts for Freedom. Rescue groups like Hamburg Mutts work to save animals from high kill shelters around the country. For more information on the dogs up for adoption today, please visit Buffalocares.rescuegroups.org or Hamburgmutts.org.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 14:55:21-05
