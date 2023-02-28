Meet one of the 43 North competition winners - Mod Tech Labs

Today we are meeting one of the companies that won in the 43 North competition. From Mod Tech Labs we were joined by Alex Porter, founder and CEO and Tim Porter, CTO. Alex says they focus on the entertainment and media sector. They are the back-end processing solution for 3D content. Alex tells us that 3D content can be used across movie production as well as in gaming like AR, IR, and other types of entertainment and media.

Some of the things they worked on include, NBC Universal, Dell and more. Tim says they are trying to make movie magic that everyone can do.

For more information go to Modtechlabs.com