Meet one of the 43 North competition winners - AMPAworks

The annual 43 North competition is exciting for the Buffalo area because it brings amazing and viable new businesses to the area and helps grow our local economy. Today we are excited to introduce you to one of the winners of this year’s competition. Joining us on AM Buffalo is Bianca Gonzales, founder, and CEO of AMPA-works.

AMPAworks is a camera company. They make tiny cameras for shelves to count inventory in hospitals and they work with some of the facilities and hospitals in the area. Bianca says they love Buffalo, and the community has been warm and welcoming. When asked what the next step for them is, Bianca says to fully have their manufacturing here in Buffalo and for every Buffalo customer she says they have to hire a Buffalonian to take care of that customer.

AMPAworks is hiring. They will be at the 716 Career Fair on Thursday and you can also find out more on their website, http://AMPAworks.com