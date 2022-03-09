Meet Mr. Beans from Hamburg Mutts for Freedom

Found abandon with an injured leg and extremely emaciated, Mr. Beans was nursed back to health by his foster parent with Hamburg Mutts for Freedom. Rescue groups like this rely on community members to foster the animals they rescue until they are able to find them their fur-ever home. Myles, Mr. Beans foster parent told Mel and Emily how Mr. Beans was nursed back to health and is now happily living his best life. For more information on this rescue group or Mr. Beans, please visit Hamburgmutts.org.