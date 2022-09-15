Meet local author Jonathan Worden

Local author Jonathan Worden joins us to talk about his series of books called, The Great Dane Chronicles. His books tackle some serious topics right here at home. He writes about bullying, inclusion, kindness and self-discovery.

He also includes words that the kids know but we may not. For example, in The Great Dane Chronicles he refers to “totes” for I totally get it. He says a lot of people told him he had a typo in the book, and he says, “I totes don’t.” In the second book he references to TikTok and pop culture and things that are going on that, kids are aware of and he says he thinks it is important to thread that in and make it a little bit more now and personable.

His third book is coming out and it about ADHD. He says, “It is an entry book to have a conversation with your child. He says it doesn’t solve everything, it’s not meant too; it’s once conversation, it’s one entry point to that excitability or that inability to focus.”

His books are available in the public library and everywhere books are sold.