Meet Henrietta and Cookie from Buffalo C.A.R.E.S Rescue Group

Tom Riggs, the General Manager at Northtown Subaru tells Mel and Emily about a pet adoption event on March 25th from 11-3pm at the dealership. Sabretooth and a few Sabres Alumni will be there from 12-130p. We were also introduced to Cookie and Henrietta, the 12 week-old pit-mix puppies from Texas that Buffalo C.A.R.E.S has rescued. Not only does these rescue groups helps out pets in need in Western New Year they also rescue animals in need out of state.