Meet a local connection to Frozen

Frozen, the hit Broadway musical is now on at Shea’s. Most of the actors have traveled from out of town for the show, but for one cast member the theater is just down the road from home. Robert Creighton who plays Weselton in the show, lives in Synder with his wife and two children.

Robert isn’t really that far from his original hometown of Walkerton, Ontario, where he grew up with a dream to play in the NHL. He says his glory days were really between the ages of 7 and 11 as a hockey player, but he played until he was 15, but that dream of being Mike Palmateer (goalie from the Toronto Maple Leafs), died a small death but his secondary dream, his fallback, was first to be in the NHL and second to be on Broadway.

It took ten years for Robert to land his big break on Broadway. He now has a ton of credits including roles in The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Chicago and he played the original Weselton in Frozen.

Robert says growing up in Buffalo or even a small town in Ontario, it seems like such a distant thing. He says it seems like a dream, it is a dream, because you don’t even know what it means until you get there. It’s not like you can dabble in it, but, he says, I think as you take each step and you get a little bit closer, and then you finally break through into that world, for me, there is an extra sense of gratitude because you realize how fortunate you are to be in that little one percent or less than that one percent that had that dream and actually got to do it.

Robert has done this show on Broadway. How does doing this show at Shea’s compare? Robert says he was part of the whole development of this show, like the workshop, the out of town as I said, and the first two years of Broadway. Coming to this company, just shows you how much talent is available. The people that you are going to see here at Shea’s and that are in the tour are world class. He says they are different people than he did it with on Broadway, but the talent level is just the same, this is a Broadway company. It is incredible to be a part of and says he is having the time of his life and what an incredible gift to be able to do it again.

For tickets or more information visit Sheas.org

