Medicare enrollment - Independent Health

Medicare enrollment has just opened up. There is so much information and we want to help you keep it all straight with some expert advice.

Today we are joined by Cathy Aquino, vice president sales, Medicare, consumer and small business markets at Independent Health.

The annual election period opened up on October 15th and goes until December 7th. Cathy says it is so important because it is the one time that Medicare beneficiaries have the opportunity to make a change in the current plan they are enrolled in or enroll in a new plan for January 1, 2023. She goes on to say the good news is that if you are happy in your current plan you don’t have to do anything at all, you will automatically be enrolled in the plan for next year.

What is new for Medicare in 2023? What Independent Health is putting into their plans for 2023 is the PERS or Personal Emergency Response Service at no cost in select plans.

Cathy says, “We have an array of zero pay co-payments across our benefits such as zero co-payments when you visit your primary doctors as well as tier one medications, preventive services, dental, vision as well as our gym memberships, all good news for next year.”

Independent Health encourages people to visit their local red shirts at any one of their Medicare Information Centers. She says we have the most here in Western New York during this busy time as well as walk-in locations where you can get help with your plan. Cathy says to bring a list of your doctors, medications, the hospitals you are going to use, and the labs and they will review with you to make sure you have the right plan.

For more information go to independenthealth.com/medicare or give them a call at 716-635-4900

