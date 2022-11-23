Medicare Annual Enrollment Period ends December 7th

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period officially ends two weeks from today on December 7th. For most Medicare beneficiaries, this is their once-a-year opportunity to sign up for, change, or disenroll from their current health plan. Cathy Aquino, vice president of sales, Medicare, consumer and small business markets at Independent Health joins us to tell us more.

If you are an Independent Health member and happy with your Medicare Advantage plan, you don’t have to do anything. You will automatically be re-enrolled in that same plan as of January 1, 2023. You are good to go.

What sets Independent Health apart from other healthcare plans? Cathy says, “The first three words that come to my mind; I’ve been a red shirt a long, long time is, service, service, service. You take all that time to make a decision to enroll in Independent Health, but what happens after words? For us that recognition of dedication of the red shirts behind the scenes. When you call customer service, they pick up your call timely, they are giving you those accurate answers and really, it’s that hometown touch. Our red shirts live and work here in Western New York. We use the same doctors and hospitals as our members and many times our customers tell us how much they appreciate the warmth and how genuine our red shirts are, so it’s real, the red shirt treatment.”

Independent Health has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the best health insurance companies offering Medicare Advantage coverage. They are the only local health plan to achieve this honor for four consecutive years.

Independent Health is also the only health plan in the nation to be awarded 5 Stars for all of its 2023 Medicare HMO, Medicare PPO and Medicare Prescription Drug plans.

What’s new for 2023? As the largest Medicare Advantage plan in Western New York, Independent Health will continue to offer three $0 premium plans. The monthly premiums for all of their other plans will remain unchanged and be the same as they are this year. This means our members will have one less worry during these challenging economic times.

All of their Medicare Advantage plans will also feature many unique $0 benefits that are designed to help members get and stay healthy all year long, including:

$0 routine and preventive dental with an enhanced network through Liberty Dental

$0 routine eye exam

$0 SilverSneakers gym benefit

$0 preventive services

$0 Personal Emergency Response Service powered through ADT

Plus, in addition to their preventive dental benefit, they will now be offering two options when it comes to optional comprehensive dental coverage.

For more information go to Independenthealth.com/Medicare or give them a call at 716-635-4900