McDonald's Shamrock Shake takes over AM Buffalo

Help support your local Ronald McDonald House charities with the purchase of a shamrock shake now through March 15th. Alex Gugliuzza stopped by AM Buffalo to talk with Mel and Emily about McDonald's giving 25 cents for every Shamrock Shake sold to the local WNY Ronald McDonald House charities. Ronald McDonald House Charities help families have a comfortable place to stay while their children are being treated at a hospital away from their hometowns.