May the 4th be with you

Emily and her family are super fans of Star Wars. She says they are such big fans that they find it necessary that their children know all the Star War characters before they turn two. Check out Emily's daughter Ashlyn when she was younger and only 21 months old playing a game of find the Star Wars character toy.
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 17:59:33-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.