May is Home Improvement Month - Become a member of the Tool Library

May is Home Improvement Month. Are you trying to save a little money on those DIY projects? AM Buffalo visited a place that can help you. They are talking tools with the Tool Library.

Lisa Rhodes, operations manager Tool Library spoke with Emily Lamps. She tells us they have a great group of volunteers who can answer your questions and they even offer a work-study program. Emily says they make it clear that anyone can start a DIY project as long as you have the right tools.

The Tool Library is a membership driven non-profit. You can join their library and they have over 4, 000 tools you can borrow.

For more information on the Tool Library visit their website, https://thetoollibrary.org/ or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thetoollibrary/