May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

To kick off Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Emily and Mercedes invited Kennedy Schultz, Ph.D., founder and principal of KMS Intercultural Education on AM Buffalo to discuss why it's so important to celebrate as well as embrace cultural diversity in Buffalo.

Dr. Schultz often presents on the topic of cultural diversity and helping individuals and organizations identify their own cultural frameworks as a starting point for meaningful conversation and relationships. She worked as a language/culture educator for 20+ years, and says she was inspired by my her study abroad experience.

Dr. Schultz says this is important because of our region's diversity. She cited several sources and articles saying that 16,000 refugees resettled in Buffalo since 2002, helping boost economy; and that the 2020 Census shows 4.5% of Buffalo population is AAPI. She also shared that, according to the Pew Resource Center, the Burmese population alone is about 4,000 in Buffalo.

She tells Emily & Mercedes what it means to define cultural identity and cultural competence. She explained that we often connect our lived experiences to the cultural lens we use to engage with diverse communities, and there is such a thing as "having cultural skills" by first understanding the value of embracing diversity and inclusion.

She says there are strategies for interrupting unintentional bias/inaccurate assumptions about others, and strategies for broadening our cultural perspectives. Watch the video above to learn more!

In 2020, Dr. Schultz began to work with organizations (schools, nonprofits, businesses) to assess their cultural competence skills and build development plans; such as, developing skills to navigate cultural differences and similarities more effectively. She also offers workshops, coaching, and consulting services through her business KMS Intercultural Education.