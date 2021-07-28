The Lewiston Art Festival is taking place this year. There will be over 130 professional artists and student artists representing nine different states. It is pedestrian friendly so you can enjoy the art and walking around downtown Lewiston. It is their 55th year and the event is happening on August 14th and 15th. The Lewiston Art festival is sponsored by the Lewiston Council on the Arts.
Mark your calendars - The Lewiston Art Festival is August 14th and 15th
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jul 28, 2021
