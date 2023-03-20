Watch Now
March is Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month

Posted at 5:49 PM, Mar 20, 2023
It takes 1200 plasma donations to treat one patient with hemophilia for one year. Hemophilia is just one of the bleeding disorders affecting at approximately 3 million Americans – many of which require human-sourced plasma for treatment. Emily spoke with Amber Federizo, DNP, an Octapharma clinical nurse educator specializing in hematology for women and Kaitlin Bartholomew a mom of two boys with Hemophilia A about what that means, and how we can help.

