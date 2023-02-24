"Making Accessible" panel to be hosted by Buffalo Arts Studio

Art is so important! Panelist Maria Ta, artist and panel moderator Julia Bottoms and Executive Director Alma Carrillo joined Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo this morning to talk about a panel that is free and open to the general public tonight at 6pm. The event is being held at the Buffalo Arts Studio.

These panels are intended to engage conversations among diverse audiences and that address contemporary issues impacting our communities.

Buffalo arts studio is a not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to create cultural connections in our community through exhibitions, public art, and educational programs. Today, the community is invited to attend and participate in a panel discussion centered around accessibility to creative and cultural institutions and experiences.

Galleries are open 5 days a week, Tuesday-Friday from 11 am to 5 pm; Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm. With extended hours on the fourth Friday of each month.