Today, Scott Pagliaccio, a relational, inspirational, motivational and transformational Guide/Coach gave Mercedes 4 things to make someone's holiday bright at no $cost

#1 Be Curious!

#2 Compliment a stranger, a shift from being judgmental, extend kindness instead. Being/ modeling vulnerability is another powerful tool that creates connection. When one models vulnerability it gives others permission to do the same.

#3 Conscious breathing. Give the gift of presence to the people closest to you and all you come in contact with for that matter. Conscious breathing helps us to be less reactive and more responsive. When we breathe in this way it helps to bring our mind and body back into connection. Sometimes we are so wrapped up in our projects,worries,emails, bills, fears that we are seldom present in our actual lives. When we slow down and take a few deep breaths, we come home to ourselves and are fully there with our actual experience. People can genuinely feel the difference! They feel appreciated and cared for !

#4 Considered. Leave someone an anonymous note of appreciation.

Do nice things in silence without need for anyone’s approval (except your own)

Happy Holidays everyone!

For more info on Scott visit him at Scottpagliaccio.com.