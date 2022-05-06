Make mom a beautiful one-of-kind piece of jewelry at His+His Studio

At Five Points on the West Side of Buffalo there is His+His Studio, a jewelry workshop where you might just find a perfect Mother’s Day gift. Vince Pontillo-Verrastro, jeweler and co-founder, His+His Studio says mothers come in all different forms, aunts can be mothers and I call myself a pet mom too, I am mother and caretaker for our rescue animals. He says motherhood is the caring and nurturing, and the inclusive nature of moms so anyone can be you mom, right, families come in all different forms.

This is a message that is important for Vince Pontillio-Verrastro and his husband Aric. Together they developed His+His Studio to be an inclusive space. Vince says at His+His Studio we try to focus on the inclusive nature of all and welcoming all into this space here.

Vince and Aric grew up in WNY. Vince came from a family of welders, and he could say their skill with working with medals started early. Vince says everything in the studio was designed by Aric and me. Vince earned a BFA in medals and jewelry design at Buffalo State and a MFA in medal snipping and jewelry design from Indiana University after which they moved into Academia. Vince says in August 2020 he resigned from his professorship to be a full-time jeweler and start as an in studio where he hopes to lead as an example showing that you don’t have to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth to become a goldsmith and this is a platform in which he hopes to demonstrative contemporary jewelry education

They offer classes limited to one to two people where he teaches the skills and the magic in crafting your own one-of-a-kind piece.

His+His Studio is located at 44 Brayton Street in Buffalo.

For more information go to hisandhisstudio.com