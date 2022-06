The fourth of July is coming and why not make a beautiful charcuterie board. Kristen Cronyn from Meet and Eat Charcuterie demonstrates how to make a firecracker kiwi (kiwi flower) and also a rose made out of salami.

You can use a cookie cutter for brie, cheese or fruit. Kristen likes to use a buffalo shaped cookie cutter if you have one. Use skewers for watermelon and it makes it fun for the holiday.

You can see more fun ideas from Kristen by following her on Instagram @Meetandeatcharcuterie