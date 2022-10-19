There is nothing better than businesses coming together to help a cause that helps those in need. That is exactly what is happening on October 25th at Sonic located at 3601 Union Road, Cheektowaga NY 14225.Pat Matthew from SLOT(Sports Leaders of Tomorrow), Rachelle Keller, the Director of Marketing for Sonic and Shaq Lawson from the Buffalo Bills are putting on a Madden Tournament to raise funds for Upward Design for Life. Dionne Williamson is the founder and Executive Director of this great organization that furnishes homes for those that are domestic violence survivors, refugees, individuals transitioning from homeless shelters, children, veterans, individuals with physical and developmental disabilities and young adults aging out of foster care . Dionne knows they are helping people in the part of their lives where it’s needed the most. Anyone that donates between today and Sunday October 23rd, will get entered in the raffle for a PS5 and Bills tickets. For more information or to donate, please visit: https://www.upwarddesignforlife.org/