M Hotel Buffalo is ready for every Mom

Mother's Day is this weekend. And if you are looking for a place to celebrate mom, the

M Hotel Buffalo is the place to be. "The Mother's Day Brunch has been a tradition for many, many years," says General manager Paul Lamere, " Mother's Day is just something you do to honor and respect your mother."

The brunch promises to be delicious, and it offers a very large selection of food.

"There is something for everyone on this menu." says Bonnie Montemage, catering manager, "We are all about moms." Both Paul and Bonnie tell us how much they are looking forward to hosting everyone this Sunday!

The M Hotel Buffalo Mother's Day Brunch is this Sunday from 11am-3pm. The hotel is located at 2040 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, right next to the Walden Galleria.

To make a reservation just call: (716) 681-2400

