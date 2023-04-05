Lynn Magistrale from WNY Heroes guest co-hosts today

Lynn Magistrale is the Program Director for WNY Heroes. She is a Buffalo native and mother of two. Lynn joined the military after hearing her classmate talk about joining the Navy. Lynn says once she talked to a recruiter, "The rest is history."

More than 2-decades later, Lynn left the Navy and helped to start WNY Heroes. This local non-profit assists veterans, widows and widower. They also help veteran families and the community.

"Everyone knows a veteran," Lynn says.

WNY Heroes does a number of events including dinners for the veterans, a female veterans retreat, and a gala.

Just this past summer, WNY Heroes moved its facility from Williamsville to the former American Axle plant on East Delavan in Buffalo. The new facility features an entire service dog training school, office space, counselors, social workers, a nurse practioner, case worker for rent/mortgage/utilities, not to mention a number of groups including bereavement groups. Lynn says, "I always taking pride in saying we are a family. We are not a business."

Fore more information on WNY Heroes visit, wnyheroes.org.