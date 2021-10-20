Lucy Desi Museum picture mosaic experience

It is the 70th anniversary of the I Love Lucy Show and to celebrate they are doing to so many things. A lot of those things are already there, and you can see them anytime like the Lucy Desi Museum or the National Comedy Center, but specifically they are doing something you can get involved in. You can be part of the National Comedy Center and the history of Lucille Ball in Jamestown forever. They are going to have a Lucy Desi mosaic mural that they are making out of pictures You can send in your pictures and they will fit it into the mosaic mural.

For more information go to lucymosaic.com

For more information on the National Comedy Center go to comedycenter.org