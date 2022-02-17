Love Your Teeth Valentine's deal extended

Melinda McKinsey, lifestyle contributor says Love Your Teeth is a dentist formulated product and it also has something called Aloe White Comfort Technology. She says that means after you whiten your teeth you aren’t going to have the sensitivity which, if you have even whitened your teeth. that is the number one problem.

Why should you use Love Your Teeth when there are so many products out there? Melinda says the number one reason is it is dentist formulated which means dentists have approved this. She says it is the same kind of formulation if you went to the dentist’s office.

Love your teeth works on natural teeth as well as cosmetic dentistry, that means veneers, caps and crowns. Right now there is a deal for people to try it. They are offering 50% off the retail price, free shipping along with a 30 day money-back guarantee which starts on the day it arrives at your house and they are also going to give you a go pen which is a nice boost in between to keep those teeth white while you are drinking your coffee and your wine.

For more information go to loveyourteeth.com or give them a call at 800-975-3363.