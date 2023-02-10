Love Week at the Botanical Garden

The Botanical Gardens is celebrating Valentine’s Day all week as they celebrate Love Week.

Erin Grajek, chief operating officer says the Botanical Gardens is definitely a romantic place during the day and at night, but extra especially romantic at night.

Love Week kicks off with Galentine’s Day. Bring your best girlfriends down, grab a glass of champagne and the Wonder Coffee bar will be bringing those wonderful chocolates with waffles and experience some health and fitness things as well.

There is Date night where you bring a date and Love is Love Night with the WNY Pride Center and Niagara Pride. They also have courses in the conservatory which is a progressive dinner throughout the gardens.

Erin tells us that Love Week is so popular because it not your traditional romantic event. It is a chance to do something different and you can bring your whole family.

For more information go to http://Buffalogardens.com