Love to Serve tennis camp program

Mercedes is at the tennis courts in Delaware Park. The Police Athletic League (PAL) has a six-week tennis camp at the McMillan Tennis courts at Delaware Park. Mercedes Wilson spoke with Jasmine Mott, coordinator, Love to Serve and she has been with the program for five years.

Jasmine says the program is six weeks long and says the best part is that it is not just one week, it goes for pretty much the whole summer. The program is for kids ages seven to thirteen. She says, “Obviously we want to create an atmosphere where kids are involved, can compete and show comradery with each other because that’s what’s going to be able to carry them, not just here but in other sports and as they continue through life. So we just try to create an atmosphere where they can play with each other, they can have partners, a little bit of competition between each other as well and all those aspects will continue to blossom within them as well.”

They are in week three, but you can still sign your kids up. For more information go to buffalopal.com/love-to-serve-tennis

