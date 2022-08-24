Losing weight with inStriv

We all have heard if you want to lose weight, you have to count those calories! We asked Diane R. Freynik, senior nutritional counselor and therapeutic weight loss specialist from inStriv if their program at inStriv is a calorie counting type of program?

She says, “Actually it is not because calories are not created equal. If what you are focusing on is the caloric number, the caloric value of a food, a grape has 10 calories but so an M&M. They don’t metabolize the same way. You have to take in account the metabolic properties of that food. What is it doing to your body? Is it getting you to burn the right thing when you are trying to lose weight? Are you fueling your body for weight loss or are you fueling your body to lose some things you don’t want to lose like muscle and water and fiber?”

She says the real truth about counting calories is that your body is a very intelligent learning machine and to preserve you when you are cut back on the amount of calories you’re eating whether it is intentional or intentional, your body’s response is to slow down your body’s metabolic system so your body will adapt to that lower calorie number in order to have you survive. It doesn’t know if you are starving, it just knows you aren’t eating enough.

So when that occurs, and your body adapts, do you stop losing weight?

Diane answers this question by giving us the typical scenario they see with many clients at inStriv. She says, “Someone will say I don’t know what’s going on, I can’t lose weight, I’ve tried everything. I go on a diet, I cut my calories, I’m trying to eat healthy, I drink my water and my scale may go down maybe five pounds, maybe ten pounds but then your scale will stop moving and the reason that happens is that adaptation we are talking about, metabolically you are slowing down. The problem is when you jump on the scale and you don’t see it moving and you put in all that effort you become very frustrated. That’s natural, that’s normal and when you get to that stage it’s easy to go back to some of those old habits you were doing before and then you’re not going to gain back lost muscle tissue. The only thing you are going to gain back is fat so over time that yoyo, that’s really the yoyo diet, you lose, you gain. The problem there is when you are losing you are losing muscle right along with fat and when you re-gain, you are only gaining fat. That’s a dangerous scenario, we don’t want people falling into that.”

So, if calorie counting isn’t the answer, what is? Diane says she is glad we asked that question. She says burning fat is not about denying your body calories. When you are 25 your metabolism is different than when you are 45 and beyond. She says with inStriv they don’t look at your calories, instead they teach you what they right foods are and the right quantity to start making real metabolic changes. When you are eating the right things, she says food can be magical, it can do amazing things to your body. It can stimulate fat burning, it can help to balance your hormones, it can reduce acidity, it can reduce inflammation, and that’s what they are going to focus on is teaching you the right blend of foods can really change your metabolic picture, repair and strengthen your metabolism and really get you on a path where you aren’t just going to lose weight but you are going to keep it off for life.

