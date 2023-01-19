Lockport students express what Martin Luther King Jr. meant to them

Martin Luther King Jr.'s actions affected not only his generation, but generations to come. AM Buffalo took a ride out to Aaron Mossell Junior High in Lockport NY to see what he means to the students along with one of their heroes, Aaron Mossell.
The students took time to reflect on what Dr. King's words meant to them and what it means for future students.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 17:29:59-05
