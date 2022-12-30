Local teens help a non-profit during the blizzard

Emily spent some time Chris Kreiger, Sr. President and CEO of WNY Heroes. We could try to explain what happened during the blizzard of 2022, but no one can say it better than the Facebook post that WNY Heroes put up:

We absolutely need to give these two serious heroes a shout out. Today, we needed to get back into the facility to check on our dogs. As we all know, the two day storm has made that extremely difficult. These two were walking along and saw our struggle trying to get in and came running to help.

Meet these two fine and amazing young men, Jamere Davis 18y/o and Bart Smith 17y/o. They jumped into action without any worry and started digging away till we got in. Once we were in, they asked if they can meet the dogs. They said they heard we were here doing service dogs and always wanted to see what it was about.

Today, on #Christmas, they got to do just that.

Upon their leaving, Bart stated they have been going around all day just helping others where they can. We forgot to get their phone numbers. If anyone knows who these two are, please help us get in touch with them. We would like to invite them to our next gala and give them a heroes award. They definitely deserve to be recognized.