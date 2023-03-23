A local portrait photographer has unleashed the annual Pooch Playoffs National Competition and Fundraiser. Ashley Bringenberg has always loved dogs and has a heart for helping people. So when the opportunity to support WNY Heroes and their Pawsitive for Heroes program presented itself, she jumped on it.

The bracket style competition is in full swing with 16 dogs competing for prizes from local businesses. You can vote right now. All you have to do is go to ashleybringenberg.com.

Be sure to check back every two days to vote for the next round. Each round’s winner moves forward with the goal to be voted the Ulti-mutt Cutie of Western New York and go on to compete in the national competition.

