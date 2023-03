Local photographer and author Micah Weber joined us on AM Buffalo to talk about his new children’s book, “Yarn Animals: Scarf Portraits,” where her used AI to create his adorable pictures.

Yarn Animals: Scarf Portraits an all-ages picture book with friendly and cute animals, all with their own scarf! Each animal illustration has a name for the animal that is fun to say and look at. The illustrations are amazingly beautiful from edge to edge of each page.

The book is available on Amazon.