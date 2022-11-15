Local Business Spotlight – JNR Salon and Day Spa

Today we are highlighting a local business and we are joined by the owner of JNR Salon and Day Spa, Jennifer Robertson. Jennifer created a line of salon products and is here to tell us more about it.

She shares with us that her product line came out just last week. It is a very diverse line and there is something for everyone. Check out her products and take advantage of the luxury services at Buffalo, New York's destination for relaxation, JNY Salon and Day Spa.

For more information go to shopjnrsalon.com