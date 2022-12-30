Local business owner Rin Suphankomut shares holiday traditions

Rin Suphankomut, owner of Rin Thai Bistro, joined Mercedes today to talk about her family traditions and brought along some of her favorite finger foods to eat around the holiday season.

She brought crab rangoon, spring rolls and pud thai with her to share. Rin explained that certain dishes have certain meanings behind them and the belief around the noodles for her family and culture is they represent long life. Every dish was amazing and this is a spot you must try.

One of the many things that Buffalo offers is diverse and delicious food!

Rin's restaurant can be visited at 4446 Main Street in Amherst NY.